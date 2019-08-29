Richard Pryor Jr. Says, He & Paul Mooney Wasn’t Consensual !?

Legendary comedian Richard Pryor’s ex-bodyguard says that Richard Pryor Jr. and Paul Mooney had a ‘relationship’ back in the day and that Sr. allegedly was going to put a hit out on Mooney for.

In the day and age that we are living in everybody wants to collect bone then later carry them, but according to Richard Pryor Jr. his acceptance of a bone back in the 70’s could never have been consensual.

Oh WOW!! Take a listen to exactly what Richard Pryor Jr. has to say about his and Paul Mooney’s soiree below.