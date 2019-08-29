The news broke this week that Leslie Jones would not be returning for season 45 of Saturday Night Live. This made many wonder if others would be leaving as well.

Well one person we can cross off the list of people leaving is Kenan Thompson. In an interview with the Washington Post, Kenan made his choice very clear with a statement saying, “SNL is a forever plan”

Thompson will now be the longest member of SNL. Another SNL vet, Alec Baldwin is not returning to SNL to play Donald Trump. But, will be on the show.

Related: Alec Baldwin Says He’s Finished Playing Donald Trump on ‘SNL’

Thompson also has new projects coming up including a All That revival and a NBC sitcom. Stay Tuned!

Source: consequenceofsound.com

Kenan Thompson Doesn’t Plan on Leaving SNL was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: