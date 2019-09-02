via news5:
Cleveland Veterinary Clinic opens its doors to the public for the first time, hosting an open house.
It’s the first vet hospital in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood, and the first in the entire city to be owned by an African American woman.
CLICK HERE to read story
Religiously Inspired Tattoos [PHOTOS]
10 photos Launch gallery
Religiously Inspired Tattoos [PHOTOS]
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland’s First Veterinary Clinic Open In Fairfax was originally published on praisecleveland.com