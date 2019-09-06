CLOSE
14 Woman Suing Lyft For Sexual Assault !? [VIDEO]

Do you know who is driving you around? According to 14 woman who used Lyft, the company doesn’t know who are driving for them and they are mishandling complaints of sexual misconduct, sexual assault, rape against their drivers.

It’s being reported that 14 woman have filed a lawsuit against Lyft the ride share company. According to the 40 page lawsuit, woman were assaulted after being picked up at night after they had been drinking, some of the woman were even charged extra for tips without their knowledge.  They also claim that Lyft is negligent in its background checks and fails to protect passengers with added technology plus have chosen to “hide and conceal” the scope of its “sexual predator crisis” on their platform.

