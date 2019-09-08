Serena Williams Goes Down In 2019 U.S. Open But Still Is The G.O.A.T

After taking time off to give birth to her daughter, Olympia, the tennis warrior, Serena Williams, battled through tennis biggest opponents to make it to the Grand Slam Finals, 2019 U.S. Open championship, only to go down to 19 year old Canadian Bianca Andreescu at, Arthur Ashe Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Although Serena Williams loss to what a lot of people say is a much younger version of herself in the 19 year old Andreescu, however her biggest opens in the Grand Slam was herself, a 37 year old Serena Willams.

Although she lost Saturday, with the support a star studded fan section who included her BFF Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex, Queen Latifah, Spike Lee, her sister Venus Williams and countless others, she plans on taking this loss as a inspiration to continue in her tennis career in the future, in her quest to remain the G.O.A.T.

Take a listen to Serena Williams 2019 U.S. Open press conference below.