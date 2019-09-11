CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Newly Signed Patriot Antonio Brown Accused Of Sexual Assault!?

Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots

Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty

Everyone was shocked and some pumped when it was announced that Oakland Raider (via Pittsburgh) Antonio Brown was released on Saturday only to be swept up by the New England Patriots on Monday in what was being deemed as the deal of the day.

But you know that saying somethings are just too good to be true?

It’s being reported in breaking news that unbeknownst to the NFL and/or the New England Patriots, wide receiver Antonio Brown caught more than a football in 2017 and 2018 allegedly he has caught a sexual assault civil case that is causing everyone to sweat.

According to a civil lawsuit, Antonio Browns former trainer, Britney Taylor, has accused him of sexually assaulting her on 3 different occasions.

What does all of this mean? Check out the video below

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
Antonio Brown , civil suit , New England Patriot , Oakland Raider , sexual assault

Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk Show Reality Hour
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: How Hard Should A…
 48 mins ago
09.11.19
Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots
Newly Signed Patriot Antonio Brown Accused Of Sexual…
 1 hour ago
09.11.19
14 items
#NYFWNOIR: If You Thought The Runway Was Popping…
 1 hour ago
09.11.19
Here’s How To Upgrade Your French Manicure For…
 19 hours ago
09.10.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close