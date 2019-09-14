Happy Anniversary King & Queen James !!

Let us all rejoice in wishing a Happy Anniversary to Just Those Kids From Akron, King and Queen, LeBron and Savannah James.

The ride or die, happy couple that were high school sweethearts from Akron, Ohio graduated from high school in 2003. From there, LeBron James was drafted the number 1 pick in the NBA going to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Savannah Brinson and LeBron James were engaged in 2011 then married, September 14, 2013.

They are the parents of 3 beautiful children sons, Bronny (LeBron James Jr.), Bryce and daughter Zhuri.

Congratulations King and Queen James and may you be blessed with a lifetime of more.

See below