LOCAL NEWS: Almost 49K Residents Are Without Power in the Greater Cleveland Area

The storms in Cleveland on Friday night have rocked everyone, and now many are paying the price, according to Cleveland19.com:

Nearly 49,000 First Energy customers are without power in Northeast, Ohio after storms came through area around 7:30pm.

Cuyahoga County has the most outages as almost 34,000 are without power as noted by FirstEnergy, with Geauga, Lake, Lorain, and Lucas County residents also reportedly in the dark.

Here is the latest as to when power should be restored:

According to the First Energy website most power should be back on by midnight.

Are you without power at your place in the Cleveland area?

Article Courtesy of WOIO 19 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Wheatley and WENN