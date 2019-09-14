CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Launch T-Shirt Line Supporting The LGBTQ Community

Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to GLSEN, a national organization geared to ensuring the safety of LGBTQ students across the country.

Step Up's 13th Annual Inspiration Awards

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

From walking with him at the Miami Pride Parade to being clear that inclusivity matters to their family, Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade have been staunch supporters of the LGBTQ community and their son Zion Wade.

Now, to further that commitment, the Wade family has launched a limited T-shirt line with YNGDNA.

“As a family, we believe inclusion and equality are two essential pillars needed to move towards growth and progressive thinking and action in our society,” she wrote in the caption on Friday.

“We have created a Limited Edition T-shirt to help create a more inclusive space with our platform.”

View this post on Instagram

As a family, we believe inclusion and equality are two essential pillars needed to move towards growth and progressive thinking and action in our society. We have created a Limited Edition T shirt to help create a more inclusive space with our platform. The Wade family and @yngdna have decided to donate $50k and 50% of the proceeds of sales of the Pride shirts to The GLSEN organization whose mission strives to ensure safe schools for all students, regardless of sexual orientation as well as gender identity. For 25 years GLSEN has been the leading national organization focused on ensuring safe and affirming schools for LGBTQ+ students #StopKillingBlackTransWomen #StopKillingTransWomen #TransWomenAreWomen #SupportingEachOtherWithPride PS @kaaviajames has a very cool @yngdna Pride piece coming soon 👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

 

The actress continued saying that The Wade family and “@yngdna have decided to donate $50k and 50% of the proceeds of sales of the Pride shirts to The GLSEN organization whose mission strives to ensure safe schools for all students, regardless of sexual orientation as well as gender identity.”

(If you’re not familiar with GLSEN, it’s a national organization that focuses on ensuring safe and affirming schools for LGBTQ+ students across the country.)

She also ended her IG post with the hashtags, #StopKillingBlackTransWomen #StopKillingTransWomen #TransWomenAreWomen #SupportingEachOtherWithPride.

The T-shirts come in sizes S-XXL and cost $35.

 

As we previously reported, back in April, the family attended the Miami Pride Parade with 11-year-old Zion.

 

 

Dwayne, who was playing in Toronto at the time, couldn’t attend the parade, but posted on his Instagram stories a series of pics, writing “We support each other with Pride,” over a photo of his son and his wife.

The Being Mary Jane actress told Us Weekly back in April that attending the event with Zion “felt normal.”

“My mom took me to my first pride at eight years old. We moved to San Francisco, and it’s kind of part of being a global citizen.”

The 46-year-old added, “People talk a lot about diversity and inclusion, but they don’t actually mean it. In our household, we mean that, and that’s why the entire household went to pride.”

Bravo to Gabrielle and Dwyane for leading the way.

We need to continue to amplify the voices of Black parents like them and encourage others to follow in their footsteps because our Black LGBTQ children need love and support.

Learn more about GLSEN here and shop the Pride T-shirt line here

RELATED NEWS:

Gabrielle Union Explains Why Her ‘Entire Household’ Went To Pride Parade To Support Zion Wade

All The Times Angelica Ross Was The Epitome Of #BlackGirlsRock

Indya Moore’s Keepsake Earrings Honor The Black Trans Women Murdered This Year

DWade All Star Bowling Classic Benefitting The Sandals Foundation And Wade's World Foundation

Proud Parents! Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Support 11-Year-Old Son At Miami Pride Parade

20 photos Launch gallery

Proud Parents! Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Support 11-Year-Old Son At Miami Pride Parade

Continue reading Proud Parents! Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Support 11-Year-Old Son At Miami Pride Parade

Proud Parents! Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Support 11-Year-Old Son At Miami Pride Parade

[caption id="attachment_3025640" align="alignleft" width="935"] Source: George Pimentel / Getty[/caption] For Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, love is love. And for them, that love means supporting their 11-year-old son Zion Wade who appeared at the annual Miami Beach Pride March on Sunday. The Miami Heat star, who was in Toronto playing the Raptures, sent his support via Instagram. “We support each other with Pride,” Wade wrote over a photo of his son and his wife. https://twitter.com/BrianRichy/status/1115013742641713152 According to NBC News, Zion and his stepmom were on a float during Sunday's LGBTQ pride festival. They were also joined by other family members such as his 17-year-old big brother, Zaire and baby sister Kaavia. Zaire Wade shared his public support on Instagram for his younger brother, writing: “Love you lil bro no matter what.” https://www.instagram.com/p/Bv-RMbaAfrT/   Just beautiful! Sadly, there will always be people who take issue with the Wades supporting Zion, accusing the couple of encouraging "a lifestyle" on a child so young." But thankfully, there were more people flocking to Twitter commending the parents for loving their child unconditionally and supporting their son for being who he is and living out loud. In addition, Black LGBTQ folks shared their own stories and stressed why it's important for Black parents to not turn their backs on their children for coming out. Take a look:

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Launch T-Shirt Line Supporting The LGBTQ Community was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
17 items
Y’alls’ President Came For Joy Reid, But Black…
 2 hours ago
09.14.19
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Launch T-Shirt Line…
 7 hours ago
09.14.19
Felicity Huffman Arrives at Federal Court
Felicity Huffman Sentenced to Only 14 Days Behind…
 7 hours ago
09.14.19
New England Patriots Practice
REPORT: Antonio Brown to Play for the Patriots…
 8 hours ago
09.14.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close