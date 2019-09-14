The Power Table is back with an all new episode. Join Teresa Marie and The LBD as they talk with the Executive Producer and star of the all new Epix series “Godfather of Harlem“, Markuann Smith. Markuann speaks about Bumpy Johnson, Epix, his role of Junie Byrd, and Father MC! Godfather of Harlem stars Forest Whitaker and premieres on Epix September 29, 2019. Get the exclusive insight right here on episode 9 of “The Power Table.”
The Power Table Ep. 9 Godfather of Harlem (Markuann Smith) was originally published on mymajicdc.com
