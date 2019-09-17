Netflix’s Bre-Z AKA Empire’s Freda Gatz Inspires Cleveland Youth

Netflix’s All-American Actress Bre-Z, comes to Cleveland for Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls …Co-Hosted by 93FM’s Own, Kenya Brown

By: Curtis Benjamin

As Cleveland girls are attending their second month of the new school year; Cleveland radio station 93.1 WZAK, MYCOM and Saving Our Daughters welcomed the first session of the 2019-2020 Literacy Luncheons, with influential actress, Bre-Z, on television and film.

On Saturday, September 14th, the Netflix hit series ‘All American’, actress, Bre-Z joined her Saving Our Daughters family to empower over six MYCOM Cleveland Neighborhood Schools to kick off of the Inaugural MyCom & Saving Our Daughters Literacy Luncheon Series.

The Luncheon was co – hosted by Kenya Brown of Radio Ones 93.1 WZAK Cleveland and Brenda Pryor, MyCom Coordinator for the Maple Heights and Warrensville Heights Communities. It was an emotional and impactful day with Bre-Z.

Bre – Z spoke to Cleveland high schoolers about her role in her new series, positive choices and her personal beliefs on self – awareness. Bre-Z is best known for her role as “Freda Gatz”, who garnered respect in the rap game on FOX’s top-rated series, Empire. Bre-Z pulled no punches, nor did she sugar coat her feelings on the importance of self-worth as females and as people.

When asked, “Who is her role model?” Bre-Z stated, “I am inspired by everyone I see. I don’t think one person has it all together. Everywhere I go I see things I want to be and don’t want to be. I am even inspired by things I see that I don’t want to be.”

Kenya and Brenda initiated the traditional welcome by escorting Bre-Z to each table as the girl’s laughed, smiled and cried. The up-close meeting and speaking with Bre-Z, inspired the girls. Not to mention the phenomenal question and answer session! Each girl in attendance received the book, “I Want To Be Me, But I Don’t Know Who I Am”, by Madelyn Boskovitz, Ph.D.