Did You See Browns OBJ Fly Like An Eagle On Monday Night Football?

It’s been a long time, a long time coming, but Cleveland fans knew change was gone come. And from the looks of it Odell Beckham Jr. was that change that Brown’s fans have been looking for.

Last night in front of the team that OBJ felt, called themselves sending him to the Cleveland Browns to die and in front of a national televised game on Monday Night Football. Odell Beckham Jr. proved that you might can shake him but you can’t brake him has helped lead the Browns to their first Monday Night Football win, 23-3, since 2008.

Odell Beckham Jr started off his 6 receptions for 161 yards and 1 touchdown by spreading his arms like an eagle and making a one handed grab then turned around to top a personal best by turning a reception into a 89 yard touch down.

A note to New York management be careful what you wish for because it might turn around on you.

Check out the Odell Beckham Jr, New York, Monday Night Football show below.