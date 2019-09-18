SPORTS: Fan Gets His OBJ Autograph Tattooed!

Eli Infante waited to get an autograph from Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. after the team beat out the New York Jets 23-3 this past Monday night.
That autograph meant a lot of Infante, 23, after Beckham’s barber help set up the sign and greet.
Now Infante has taken his love of OBJ in a bigger direction as reported by FOX8.com:
But Infante, 23, decided to take it a step further in displaying his fandom, he had a tattoo artist forever ink OBJ’s signature for a piece of memorabilia he’ll literally never be without.
Infante, who’s from New Jersey, said it took a local tattoo artist about 45-minutes to complete the fresh ink.
He has been a fan of OBJ since he was first drafted to the New York Giants before moving to the Browns.
You can’t blame him for showing some love for his favorite NFL player.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images
Third and Fourth Picture, First through Third Tweet, First through Third Video Courtesy of Twitter