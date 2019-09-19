The Revolt Summit On Race: T.I., Killer Mike, Candace Owens [Full Video]

This is a test. People say they want to see more positive stories on the internet/websites/social media but reality is the trend is the negative stories. So this is your opportunity to read, like and share something that all of our people need see, and empower our youth for our future in tomorrow.

This past weekend The Revolt Summit on Race went down in Atlanta with a star studded panel comprised of rapper/actor/activist T.I., Candace Owens, Killer Mike, Trump advisor Katrina Pierson, and more, to discuss the state of Black America in lieu of an upcoming presidential election.

This phenomenal panel discussion is something that you would never see on CNN, MSNBC, FOX etc etc. A panel that needed to happen, a panel that all need to hear, to make sure that we are ALL empowered as we ALL prepare to vote in 2020.

Take a look The Revolt Summit On Race in full below