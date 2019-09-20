CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Browns-Rams On Sunday Night Football

NFL: SEP 16 Browns at Jets

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

via Wkyc:

The Cleveland Browns are fresh off the team’s first win of the season, a 23-3 win over the New York Jets. This weekend, Cleveland faces a true test in the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams

As Cleveland prepares for primetime, here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sunday night.

Where is the game?

Sunday Night Football is at home for Cleveland, at FirstEnergy Stadium.

What time is kickoff?

8:20 p.m.

Who’s playing?

The Browns will host the Los Angeles Rams.

LOCAL NEWS: Browns-Rams On Sunday Night Football was originally published on praisecleveland.com

