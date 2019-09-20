WILL SMITH IS RAISING 50 MILLION DOLLARS FOR HOMELESS PEOPLE

via Joy105:

Actor Will Smith is big on social activism. He’s worked on initiatives centered on youth education, the improvement of inner-city communities, and the empowerment of underprivileged families. According to USA Today, his latest philanthropic project will focus on combatting global homelessness.

