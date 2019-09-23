CLOSE
Antonio Brown Says That He’s ‘Done’ With Anything Related To the NFL

Patriots at Dolphins 9/15/2019

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

It is still early in the 2019 NFL season, but one player has already called it quits not only this year, but apparently for good.

Antonio Brown, who’s now more active on his Twitter page than on the field, announced in a tweet that he will “not be playing in the @NFL anymore…”  Whether or not it is actually a retirement remains to be seen.

This comes as Brown is accused of sexual assault by two women, along with problems he has had with different NFL teams before joining the New England Patriots.  Nike has also cut ties with Brown as well.

Brown also tweeted, then deleted, his own thoughts on everyone from Shannon Sharpe to Ben Roethlisberger.

4 games for Big Ben crazy world I’m done with it pic.twitter.com/ZXVZXzM4xh

— AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Shannon Sharp the funny guy on tv 📺 still after this pic.twitter.com/ZlVvvOqKWg

— AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

What might have did him in was tweeting about the owner of the last team he played for.  That was Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who went through scandals of his own this year involving sexual advances.  Brown was just cut from the Patriots after playing just one game with the team.

Whether or not another team will take a chance with Brown remains to be seen.  One thing is for sure is that with his Twitter page, he’s plenty on his plate.

 

