Nancy Pelosi Is Formally Handing Trump His Own ‘Peach’ Impeachment !?

Donald Trump isn’t the only one with their trigger finger on the Twitter Tweet button, except in the case of Nancy Pelosi she had a message, a time, and a video, now the Chess match to give President Donald Trump his on peach , and not the kind Andy Cohen gives The Housewives, impeachment.

It is official, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has announced that the House will begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump, accusing him of violating the Constitution in seeking help from a foreign leader, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky , to damage a political opponent, Joe Biden, by pressuring President Zelensky to investigate Biden .

“The actions taken to date by the president have seriously violated the Constitution,” “ — no one is above the law.”

Nancy Pelosi made sure her message reached all in the form that President likes to get down in and refers too, all social media outlets. #POST

And Donald Trump of course is now having a Twitter temper tantrum about the witch hunt that has been launched against him. #SMH

Check out Nancy Pelosi message and Donald Trumps response below

Tune in as I speak live from the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/j6UMq4TC5u — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 24, 2019

There has been no President in the history of our Country who has been treated so badly as I have. The Democrats are frozen with hatred and fear. They get nothing done. This should never be allowed to happen to another President. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2019

Also On 93.1 WZAK: