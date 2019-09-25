Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Will Our Marriage Work Living Separately?

I have heard of when a married couple is having problems, for them to seek counseling but never have I heard of them moving away from each other to live in separate homes, then wanting the marriage to work!?

A listener reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box , wanting to know if he thought that her marriage would flourish living separately and that’s when the landlord/relationshiplord came out in Sam Sylk.

See what happened below

Dear Sam,

My husband and I have separated for over a year ago, with the intention of working on our differences and reconnecting. At first, I was devastated. But I got over that and I’m doing GREAT. He, on the other hand, is getting evicted, hasn’t been able to pay his bills, and his car is in the repo list. He hasn’t held down a steady job since I moved out. Now he wants to move in with me. He says “it’s been long enough and he is ready to resume the marriage”. I don’t want him to move in with me. I now see him as a financial strain, a disturbance of the peace I’ve found, and I just don’t want him to invade MY space. My question is, can a marriage work long term if the spouses live under separate roofs?