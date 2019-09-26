Happy Birthday To The Man Of Many Hats Sam Sylk Show Guest T.I.

On September 25, 1980, Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., came into the world and I’m sure when the doctors embraced him during delivery they had no idea the mega force that they had just helped bring into this world.

TIP had burst onto the entertainment scene as simply a rapper “Rubberband Man”, although he changed his name to simply T.I. his entrepreneurship in entertainment, his community, activism and as a family man has proven that he is a man that can stretch as far as the stars.

T.I. the King of his Family Hustle, which include his wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris of the legendary singing group Xscape, 7 children. Domani, Messiah, Major, King, Deyjah, Zonnique and Heiress Harris.

Happy birthday T.I. and may you continue to Bless the world with many more.

