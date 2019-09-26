Fans Want Shaunie O’Neal To Fire Evelyn Lozada For Her Racist Ways!?

The Basketball Wives reality franchise are coming under fire from fans and are asking that executive producer, Shaunie O’Neil, relieve Mz. Evelyn Lozada of her duties. This isn’t about Evelyn Lozada not being able to be an alleged good friend but for her racist comments that she has made towards fellow cast-mates. BBW fans have allegedly said enough is enough and started a petition on change.org to voice the seriousness of their displeasure with Evelyn Lozada and their perceived racist ways of her.

In BBW episodes, Evelyn Lozada has allegedly referred to CECE as “LiNG LiNG” (because she is Asian allegedly), reffered to Jackie Christie as a “COCKROACH” and Ogom “OG” Chijindu as a “MONKEY”.

