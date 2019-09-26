Here Comes DJ HazMatt With Another Browns Recap!!!

93.1 WZAK’s own DJ HazMatt is back another Cleveland Browns recap.

As you can tell, week three did not too well for the Brownies as the team fell to the Los Angeles Rams 20-13.

Luckily, Haz’s skills can put you in a good mood, and help you look forward to the Browns-Ravens match coming up on Monday.

Do you think Cleveland will be able to beat Baltimore?

In the meantime, here’s Haz!

You can DJ HazMatt every weekday on the ones and twos during the Lunch Mix on Sam Sylk’s show at Noon, on the Saturday Night House Party from 8 p.m. to Midnight, and on the mic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Haz is also on TV every weeknight at 1 a.m. on ‘Dish Nation’ on WBNX-TV55.

Article Courtesy of 93.1 WZAK-FM Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Creative Services

Second Picture Courtesy of Radio One Digital

Video Courtesy of DJ HazMatt and YouTube