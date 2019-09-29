CLOSE
Comedian Rodney Perry Talks ‘Coming To America’ With Sam Sylk

Sam Sylk and Comedian Rodney Perry

Source: Sam Sylk / Sam Sylk

When you stay ready you will always be ready and because of that work ethic comedian Rodney Perry will be taking to the silver screen along side of Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy in the new part two of the classic ‘Coming to America’.

Rodney Perry who will be at the Cleveland Improv this weekend stopped by the Sam Sylk show to sit down and talk about his experience of playing amongst comedian legends and to debate who is older than who, Sam Sylk or Rodney Perry, plus a whole lot more.

Check out Sam Sylk and Rodney Perry’s hilarious conversation below.

