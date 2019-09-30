Burger King Employee Caught Trying To Scam At Drive-Thru Window In Ohio!

An Ohio woman says she caught a Burger King employee taking a photo of her credit card at the drive-thru window.

Trisha Ryan says she placed an order at the Burger King in Hamilton, Ohio on Wednesday. Upon pulling up to the drive-thru window to pay, she handed the cashier her card. The man behind the counter allegedly hesitated and looked awkwardly at the card, which made her watch the situation more closely.

“I saw him grab his phone line it up, hover it over something on the counter, took a picture, then he did some more handwork and then he took another picture and gave me my receipt. So I said, ‘Hey, I just saw you take a picture of my card.’ He’s like, ‘No, I didn’t,’ and he continued to argue with me,” said Ryan.

Ryan alerted the manager to what happened and said the manager took the employee’s phone and found pictures of multiple cards. The manager called police.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Source: NBC4i

