Sam Sylk Reality Hour: We Took A Break Now The Break Is Over But She’s Pregnant!?

What do people do when they take a ‘break’ in their relationship? Are there any rules, do’s or don’t’s when you take a break? What happen’s when you take a break and your boo broke, then what?

This woman took a break in her relationship, her man broke, got somebody pregnant, she was ready for a time-in but now she is reaching out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box , to see if she needs to take a permanent time-out.

Check out Sam Sylk’s refereeing skills below.

Dear Sam,

I’ve been with my husband three years and married for one. I forgave him for seeing someone else two years into the relationship mostly because we were still living long distance at the time. A week after we got married, he confessed to me that the girl was pregnant! After months of a hard breakup we got back together. He moved to be with me and now I’m pregnant. I still can’t get past the betrayal of his having his first child with someone else, and now a part of me hates him because I have to carry his second child which was not what we dreamed of. How can we get past this?