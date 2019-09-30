LOCAL NEWS: M&M’s Is The Most Popular Candy in Ohio!

Candy.com has published a survey of which state has the most popular Halloween candy thanks to distributors, customers, and manufacturers.

The goodies that took the top honors in Ohio was…M&M’s!

Skittles came in second. It’s clear that bite-size candies are big in the Buckeye state.

Here is more from FOX8.com:

According to the company, the Top 10 Halloween candies in America, in order are Skittles, Reese’s Cups, M&M’s, Snickers, Starburst, candy corn, Hot Tamales, Tootsie Pops, Sour Patch Kids and Hershey’s.

To see a breakdown of each state’s favorite candy, click here!

