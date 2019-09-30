CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: M&M’s Is The Most Popular Candy in Ohio!

M&M's Get A New Look

Source: Stephen Chernin / Getty

Candy.com has published a survey of which state has the most popular Halloween candy thanks to distributors, customers, and manufacturers.

The goodies that took the top honors in Ohio was…M&M’s!

Skittles came in second.  It’s clear that bite-size candies are big in the Buckeye state.

Here is more from FOX8.com:

According to the company, the Top 10 Halloween candies in America, in order are Skittles, Reese’s Cups, M&M’s, Snickers, Starburst, candy corn, Hot Tamales, Tootsie Pops, Sour Patch Kids and Hershey’s.

To see a breakdown of each state’s favorite candy, click here!

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of John Greim and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Stephen Chernin and Getty Images

Ladies | Wednesday Eye Candy: Happy 41st Birthday Common! [Gallery]
0 photos

Videos
Latest
15 items
Alexis Ohanian Sr. Serving As Serena William’s Wig…
 4 hours ago
09.30.19
The 6th Grader That Claimed White Students Cut…
 5 hours ago
09.30.19
The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience
Did Adele and Beyoncé Record a Duet or…
 5 hours ago
09.30.19
Sam Sylk
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: We Took A Break…
 5 hours ago
09.30.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close