via Wkyc:

The United States Postal Service is honoring the sacrifices of men and women who served in the U.S. military by making the Purple Heart Medal Stamp a Forever Stamp.

The Purple Heart Medal 2019 stamp is a redesign that features a purple border matching the purple of the medal and its ribbon. The medal was photographed by Ira Wexler while William J. Gicker served as art director and Bryan Duefrene designed the stamp.

CLICK HERE to read story

LOCAL NEWS: USPS To Dedicate Purple Heart Medal Stamp As Forever Stamp was originally published on praisecleveland.com