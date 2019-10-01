CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

12 Year Old Girl Pinned Down And Dreads Cut Off Recants Story!?

Cute African Couple Lying Down At The Beach

Source: AleksandarGeorgiev / Getty

12 year old Amari Allen was allegedly traumatized as it was reported last week that 3 white male students that attended a private school, Immanuel Christian School, in Fairfax, Virginia pinned down the 12 year old Amari on the playground, then one of them pulled out a pair of scissors and cut her dread locks, because, according the boys, they were “nappy” and “ugly.”

However the narrative has shifted:

It is now being reported that Amari Allen has recanted her story and her family members have issued a public apology:

Lakeisha Allen said the family is “devastated.”

“We are so embarrassed, and we are so sorry,”  “To those young boys and their parents, we sincerely apologize for the pain and anxiety these allegations have caused,”

After reading the first paragraph we all were ready to go in, however now that you know the rest of the story what are your thoughts?  Does this young lady need help?

Let us know your thoughts in comments after you…

check out the video below

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
12 Year Olds Hair cut , Amari Allen , Immanuel Christian School , Recant Story , Virginia

Videos
Latest
Cute African Couple Lying Down At The Beach
12 Year Old Girl Pinned Down And Dreads…
 52 mins ago
10.01.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Let’s Talk About K. Michelle And…
 13 hours ago
10.01.19
15 items
Alexis Ohanian Sr. Serving As Serena William’s Wig…
 21 hours ago
09.30.19
The 6th Grader That Claimed White Students Cut…
 22 hours ago
09.30.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close