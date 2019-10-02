IamEC Spotlight: Greg Bell

There is no doubt that Shaw graduates have had an impact in our world and we know it. Some of the greatest and most profitable businesses today are owned or operated by decision-makers that have graduated from Shaw High School.

Greg Bell has a passion for sports, youth and East Cleveland. His journeys from youth sports and prevention programs throughout East Cleveland and Cleveland, to Shaw High School 1983 graduate led him to Southeastern Community College, and Missouri State University and the NCAA. After playing professional basketball in the USA and Europe, he returned to Cleveland in 1992 and continued to pursue his passion as assistant Boys Varsity Basketball Coach 1992-1995; assistant Girls Varsity Basketball Coach 1996-1998; and he started the Shaw High Alumni Athletics Association. In 2005, he founded the BELL SPORTS FOUNDATION (BSF) whose mission is to “Inspire Youth through Sports” and to build and enrich communities and lives of individuals by providing a safe, welcoming and rewarding environment for all participants, at all levels of wellness and recreation. In conjunction with BSF, Greg is diligently working to ensure elected officials and associated agencies address discrepancies concerning conditions at local community and recreation centers. Greg is employed with The Salvation Army East Cleveland as the Recreation Coordinator the Drug-Free Coalition Coordinator for East Cleveland Bridges of Hope which focuses on underage drinking, underage smoking, and other drug use through environmental change.

