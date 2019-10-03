Looks there will not be any wedding bells ringing in the near future for our ex favorite couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner confirmed the rumor that the pair broke up via tweet

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

“Friendship” this one hurts everyone

But the drama doesn’t stop there reportedly Kylie ended up at the same studio session as her ex Tyga at 2 am!

Kylie was quick to shut down those rumors as well

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Tyga’s reponse :

Travis Scott has yet to respond to any of the rumors

Hope all is well

Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Kylie Jenner’s Daughter, Stormi—See The Pics

Tyga Gifts Kylie Jenner With A Ferrari For Her 18th Birthday

Source: eonline.com

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Call It Quits! Kylie Reportedly Ends Up At Ex’s Studio Session was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: