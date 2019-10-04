Eva Marcille’s Baby Maverick Has His 1st Photo Shoot [Photo]

Eva Marcille and her husband, Michael Sterling, welcomed their 2nd child from their union, a baby boy, named Maverick, born Friday September 27, 2019.
And young Maverick is already following in the footsteps of his Top Model Mommy as he has slayed his first photo shoot and he isn’t even a month old yet.
RHOA Eva Marcille and proud papa Michael Sterling shared young Mavericks first photos along with the history and meaning of his name on social media.
Eva and Michael have another son Michael Jr. 17 months and daughter Marley age 5 (Eva’s from a previous relationship).
Check out the absolutely adorable photo’s below…Work it Maverick Leonard Sterling !!
In the words of my husband @miketsterling “Maverick Leonard Sterling. First of his name. The unburped. Breaker of waters. ###Maverick – an independent minded person who does not believe they have to just go along with the group or consensus. Willing to think for themselves. ###Leonard – named after my dad’s dad, grandfather Sterling – the old rice farmer and Pastor. He was a good samaritan who never hesitated to lend a hand to those who were often forgotten and left behind. ###Sterling – conforming to the highest standard. Welcome to the world my son. #sterlingsays thank you @usweekly @hiredgunpr @ellybevents @sophiabarrettstudios and @theodoreelyett for making this lil debut possible 🌻👶🏼