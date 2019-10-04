Eva Marcille’s Baby Maverick Has His 1st Photo Shoot [Photo]

Eva Marcille and her husband, Michael Sterling, welcomed their 2nd child from their union, a baby boy, named Maverick, born Friday September 27, 2019.

And young Maverick is already following in the footsteps of his Top Model Mommy as he has slayed his first photo shoot and he isn’t even a month old yet.

RHOA Eva Marcille and proud papa Michael Sterling shared young Mavericks first photos along with the history and meaning of his name on social media.

Eva and Michael have another son Michael Jr. 17 months and daughter Marley age 5 (Eva’s from a previous relationship).

Check out the absolutely adorable photo’s below…Work it Maverick Leonard Sterling !!

