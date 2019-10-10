Wendy Williams keeps the stories coming. During the Hot Topics segment on her show, she recalled a time when an unnamed music mogul sent his girl group to the radio station to beat her up. She tearfully shared the story while discussing Amanda Seales being kicked out of a Hollywood party.

Check it out below:

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Williams said, “Fact! I finished my shift, rounded my headphones, put my bag in the crook of my arm, and see everybody lined up at the window looking down on the sidewalk. I had coworkers that weren’t friends… I’m going downstairs and my new boyfriend at the time the bad Kevin, but no this is when he was the good Kevin right? So I’m walking in the elevator with intern at the time, Skeletor. And I’m like ‘Why is everybody looking down at the sidewalk?’ I mean noses were pressed to the glass. And I get downstairs and find this girl group jump out of a Gypsy cab, to come after me, to kick my a**. And I’m like for what? You know what I said was true! You all are broke and living in the projects, and that was that!”

Even though Williams said she didn’t run to the radio to talk about it, she actually did. Check out the clip below where she talks about the group Total attempting to jump her.

Total was under Diddy’s label at the time!

Your Thoughts?

Did the Group Total Try to Beat Up Wendy Williams? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: