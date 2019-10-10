Sam Sylk Reality Hour: His Mama Is A Drunk Should I Say “I Do” or “I Don’t” ?

When you get married they say you it should be just the happy couple whose union matters and that they should forsake all others. But reality is especially when couples are young and they have parents, that first sentence is just for wedding show and 9 times out of 10 it doesn’t happen. Does it mean you will get a divorce? Maybe, maybe not but what happens when you find that person of your dreams but the thing about them that is causing you to pause is their mama?

A young lady reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box, to find out if she should just cut her losses now because she can’t tolerate his drunken mother nor does she want granny Henney around their child.

Take a listen to how Sam Sylk played pre-marriage counselor and AA sponsor below.

Dear Sam

My soon to be mother-in-law is a manipulative, control freak, drunk. When she drinks she can be down right embarrassing and the little time she is sober she is mean and always trying to control my fiance’ and she can’t stand my guts. She is so bad, to keep peace we are going to Vegas to get married so we wouldn’t fight about me not wanting her at the wedding or her drama. But I just found out I’m pregnant. I plan on surprising my fiance’ with the news after we say “I DO”. But here’s the thing, I don’t want my soon to be mother-in-law around my child. My man doesn’t think his mother is that bad but she is. I’m scared of him wanting his mom around. Am I making a mistake going through with this marriage? How should I be handling it this?