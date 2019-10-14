Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Help, My Messy Sister-in-Law Has Got Me Caught Up!!

Everybody has that one friend that is creepin on their spouse and someway, somehow they try to rope you in to their mess. Most of us say look “I’m Bennit and I ain’t in it”, but would your tune change if you found out that your sister-in-law was cheating on her husband, who happens to be your brother-in-law and she had her side boo pick her up at your house when she was supposed to be visiting you?

Whole lot going on, right!?

A woman somehow how got dragged into her sister-in-laws adulterous mess so she reach out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box, looking for a little rope. But what she got from from Sam was a “I hope you…….!!!”

Take a look at the blow by blow of “Help, My Messy Sister-in-Law Has Got Me Caught Up!!” below.

Dear Sam

My sister in-law came to me and told me her and my brother in-law were having problems and that she had cheated on him. She says she doesn’t want a divorce but she is leaving her lil side piece. One day she was at my house while my husband was at work and she called the side dude to pick her up. When she was going out the house to get in his car her husband pulls up and wanted to know who dude was, so she told him that the due was my cousin. I seen what was going on came out and backed her alibi. But now I’m on pins and needles scared he is going to ask my husband about this so called cousin. Do I tell my husband what happened or do I just ride with the lie?