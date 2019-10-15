LOCAL NEWS: 2020 Rock Hall Induction Nominees

via fox8cleveland:

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for 2020 induction.

The nominees are:

— Pat Benatar

— Dave Matthews Band

— Depeche Mode

— The Doobie Brothers

— Whitney Houston

— Judas Priest

— Kraftwerk

— MC5

— Motorhead

— Nine Inch Nails

— The Notorious B.I.G.

— Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

— Todd Rundgren

— Soundgarden

— T Rex

— Thin Lizzy

Nominee ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry.

Fans can also take part in the induction selection process. Through Jan. 10, 2020, they can go to Google and search ‘Rock Hall Fan Vote’ or any nominee name plus ‘vote’ to cast a ballot with Google. They can also vote at rockhall.com or at the museum in Cleveland.

Inductees will be announced in January 2020. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony will take place at Public Auditorium in Cleveland on May 2.

