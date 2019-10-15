It’s a Throwback Takeover! Shaggy, Nelly and Salt-N-Pea to announce their throwback concert tour hosted by Fat Man Scoop. They are headed overseas to launch the series that will take you back to the 99 and the 2000s! There will be surprise guests including singer Blu Cantrell and Flo-Rida. Others will be announced soon.

The tour will kick of in the United Kingdom in March 2020 with stops in Newcastle, London, Nottingham, Liverpool and Cardiff before heading to the US.

Salt N Pepa, Nelly and Shaggy Announce R&B Throwback Concerts was originally published on wtlcfm.com

