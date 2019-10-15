Tyga proved that he still had hits left in the chamber after his massive 2011 single “Rack City” with 2018’s “Taste” featuring Offset, and the release of his seventh studio album, Legendary. Now, the 29-year-old rapper is back in the major label fold after inking a multi-million dollar deal with Columbia Records.

As exclusively reported by Variety, Tyga, born Michael Ray Stevenson, signed with Columbia Records after the success of the aforementioned “Taste” and appearances on chart-topping hits from Iggy Azalea on “Kream” and “Go Loko” from YG. Tyga told the outlet that the pairing between him and Columbia is something he’s looking forward to.

From Variety:

Joining the Sony Music label was a decision made with a global view, Tyga tells Variety. “They definitely understand the global brand,” he says of the company. “I have a lot of fans worldwide — in places I’ve never been like South America, and in places I have been like Asia and Europe. They can help bring that to a larger scale. Doing it independently, you don’t really have those teams to help worldwide. Sony, if you look at the history from what they’ve done from Pharrell to Beyonce to Adele — then you look at Lil Nas X, one of their new artists that’s blown up this year — they’ve done a lot for artists globally, for their brand. That’s why I wanted to partner up with them.”

Congrats to Tyga!

—

Photo: WENN

Racks City: Tyga Inks Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Columbia Records was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: