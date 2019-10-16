Sam Sylk Reality Hour: All The Sudden She Wants Her Baby Back!?

We all spoil our children and no matter how old they get they are still our babies and we tend to spoil them even still as adults. But as adults there is a thin line between spoiling and enabling, and we often teeter on the two so much so that could effect another generation.

A woman reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box, to ask for advice on what she should do about the step-daughter that dropped of her child 3 years ago but now wants her back.

Check out how Sam Sylk was able to help below

Dear Sam,

Me and my husband have been raising his granddaughter for 3 years now because his daughter has had a drinking problem, wouldn’t work always partying etc etc. As a matter of fact she dropped the baby off to go out and really never came to pick her back up. The courts are not involved. Well she should up not to long ago with her new so called man who is much older than her claiming she got herself together and wants her daughter back. I said absolutely not but my husband is conflicted because his family feels we should give her back. Am I wrong for wanting to get the courts involved now? The family says they have seen a change but I haven’t, for 3 years she hasn’t done anything for her or tried to spend time with her.