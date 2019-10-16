Shots Fired: LisaRaye Say’s Nicole Murphy Might Wanna….!? [VIDEO]

Nicole Murphy went on The Wendy Williams show to give a side eye apology to actress Lela Rochon about getting caught by a random cell camera kissing her husband Antoine Fuqua. Nicole when asked about LisaRaye’s comments about how Nicole allegedly roles with married men, Nicole Murphy response was she did not mess around with LisaRaye’s then husband.

Well LisaRaye got up early this morning to shout Ms. Murphy and let her know that as it pertains to Nicole Murphy, LisaRaye said “she might wanna come see me”, that she being Nicole Murphy, because LisaRaye has receipts.

BTW LisaRaye has a new project coming to TV One!!

Check out the video below