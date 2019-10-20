CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tamron Hall Say’s She Used Bad Judgement But Was Not A Dealer

14th Annual Woman's Day Red Dress Awards

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

It’s amazing how we all have done things when were younger that we are not proud of, but when folks try to hold celebrities to a pure standard and forget they were people just like you and I is just flat out wrong.

Tamron Hall in an effort to be transparent on her new show “The Tamron Hall Show” about using bad judgement at 19 years old by facilitating drugs, but Tamron says producer misconstrued what she was saying in editing.

Long story short Tamron Hall wants her show to be a platform for all to tell their stories and be transparent to help other however at 19 years old she was NOT a drug dealer but did use bad judgement.

See video below

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
Denies Drug Dealing , drug dealer , Tamron Hall

Videos
Latest
Fugees Live At The Forum
Fugees Pras: Gina Rodriguez Needed To Earn A…
 14 mins ago
10.20.19
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Lady Gaga While In The Arms Of A…
 19 mins ago
10.20.19
US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE
Kanye West Denied Trademark Of ‘Sunday Service’
 25 mins ago
10.20.19
Sam Sylk Show Reality Hour
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: I Want My Son…
 31 mins ago
10.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close