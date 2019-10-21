via EEWMagazine/Amber Day:

Former “Empire” star Grace Byers wrote a tributary message to her late grandmother who received the posthumous honor of having a school named after her.

The Bodden Town Primary School in the Cayman Islands was renamed Tuesday, Oct. 15, in honor of Theoline Lillis McCoy, a former school inspector and head teacher of Savannah Primary School.

CLICK HERE to read story

Grace Byers Celebrates A School In Cayman Islands Being Renamed After Her Late Grandmother was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: