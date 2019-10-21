CLOSE
- Lifestyle
Home- Lifestyle

Grace Byers Celebrates A School In Cayman Islands Being Renamed After Her Late Grandmother

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-FOX

Source: LISA O’CONNOR / Getty

via EEWMagazine/Amber Day:

Former “Empire” star Grace Byers wrote a tributary message to her late grandmother who received the posthumous honor of having a school named after her.

The Bodden Town Primary School in the Cayman Islands was renamed Tuesday, Oct. 15, in honor of Theoline Lillis McCoy, a former school inspector and head teacher of Savannah Primary School.

CLICK HERE to read story

Grace Byers Celebrates A School In Cayman Islands Being Renamed After Her Late Grandmother  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: I Think My Man…
 13 mins ago
10.21.19
US-RESTAURANT-INTERNET-FOOD
Here Comes a ‘Sexy’ Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Costume…
 3 hours ago
10.21.19
Record Store Day 2019 at Rough Trade East, London, UK.
Vinyl Records Making a Huge Comeback, As It’s…
 4 hours ago
10.21.19
Jared Leto Tried To Get Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 7 hours ago
10.21.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close