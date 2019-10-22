CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to Unleash New Holiday Event

Low Angle View Of Grizzly Bear Resting On Tree At Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Source: Michael Demagall / EyeEm / Getty

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is one of the many treasures to enjoy in Northeast Ohio, and later this year, it is about to give Clevelanders, along with out-of-towners, a new reason to visit.

From Cleveland19.com:

The zoo will feature over one million lights with multiple interactive zones for visitors.

It’s called “Wild Winter Lights” and it begins on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

It will serve as the zoo’s first Holiday-themed event since 2004

To buy tickets, click here.

 

Article Courtesy of WOIO 19 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Robert Nickelsberg and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Michael Demagall / EyeEm and Getty Images

Exclusives
