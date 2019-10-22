LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to Unleash New Holiday Event

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is one of the many treasures to enjoy in Northeast Ohio, and later this year, it is about to give Clevelanders, along with out-of-towners, a new reason to visit.

The zoo will feature over one million lights with multiple interactive zones for visitors. It’s called “Wild Winter Lights” and it begins on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

It will serve as the zoo’s first Holiday-themed event since 2004

