LOCAL NEWS: Great Lakes Brewing Company’s Christmas Ale is Back!!

Glass of beer

Source: Cris Cantón / Getty

It is still October, but the Holidays have now arrive at the Great Lakes Brewing Company.

That is because they just they just brought back the popular Christmas Ale on Thursday during its first pour at its Ohio City location on Cleveland’s west side.

Visitors who got to attend the festivities were able to have some of the ale, along with some donuts from Brewnuts, and enjoy Christmas music.

If you did not get a chance to attend today’s events, here is how you can get GLBC’s Christmas Ale, according to Fox8.com:

Bottles and kegs of Christmas Ale will be available in the GLBC gift shop on Friday. You can start getting it at stores on Oct. 28.

 

