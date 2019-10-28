CLOSE
Kirk Franklin Address TBN DOVE Awards Speech Diss [VIDEO]

Kirk Franklin let it go in 2016 but in 2019 he is saying, no sir, to TBN and Dove Awards after they for the second time cut Kirk Franklins upliftment of prayer for those who have been served unjust.

Kirk Franklin winner of the Gospel Artist of The Year award as well as Contemporary Gospel/Urban Recorded Song award for his smash hit ‘Love Theory’ at this year 2019 Dove Awards (The Grammy’s of the Gospel genre) gave a speech to uplift in prayer the family of  Atatiana Jefferson more specifically her young nephew who witnessed her death a the hands of a police officer while she was in her own home in Texas.  You would think of all places a gospel channel would respect the fact that bringing light to what is wrong in hopes to heal a volatile climate would be respected.  But not so, TBN chose to edit out Kirk Franklins Dove Awards speech that made mention on of Atatiana Jefferson tragedy which prompted the Gospel singer to heartbrokenly go live to voice his displeasure and serve a message to the powers that be at TBN and the Dove Awards.  Kirk Franklin say’s he will no longer participate with anything associated with the Dove awards until change comes.

Take a listen at Kirk Franklin’s powerful message of not, negative condentation, but rather the concise clear message of the power in silence.

