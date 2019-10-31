CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Trick-Or-Treat Dates And Times For Northeast Ohio 2019

Halloween may fall on a weekday but that won't stop the kiddos from hitting the pavement in hopes to gather a bucked full of treats by the end of the evening.

Check out the guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout Northeast Ohio for 2019 via WKYC below!

Cleveland: Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Cleveland Heights: Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Copley: Sunday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.

Crestline: Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2-4 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls: Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.

CLICK HERE to read the entire list of times in your area

