LOCAL NEWS: Trick-Or-Treat Dates And Times For Northeast Ohio 2019

Halloween may fall on a weekday but that won’t stop the kiddos from hitting the pavement in hopes to gather a bucked full of treats by the end of the evening. Want to join in your local festivities? Check out the

Check out the guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout Northeast Ohio for 2019 via WKYC below!

Cleveland: Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Cleveland Heights: Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Copley: Sunday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.

Crestline: Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2-4 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls: Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.

CLICK HERE to read the entire list of times in your area

Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever 13 photos Launch gallery Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever 1. Heidi Klum may be the queen of Halloween, but her old lady costume was more creepy than shocking. Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. Al Roker as Oprah is not something we want to see again. Source:Getty 2 of 13 3. Thumbs up for Katy Perry's eclectic spirit, but out of all the snacks to be for Halloween, a Cheeto is not one. Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. We love Jessica White, but lingerie on Halloween is not a costume...not even at a lingerie-themed party. Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. Clearly, this was Mariah's idea. Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. Kate Upton dressed as a skeleton for Halloween, but she looks more like her everyday self. Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. Perez Hilton as Lady Gaga...no, no. Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. Aubrey O'Day's peacock makeup was a huge no. Source:Getty 8 of 13 9. Seal dressed as Eve and Heidi Klum as the serpent from the Bible may have sounded like a good idea, until it wasn't. Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. Chris Brown dressed up as Osama Bin Laden in 2012 and per usual, he caused a media stir. @DLoesch Some chick is upset about Osama bin Laden costume? HA ok. what about Chris Brown dressing up as Taliban...? pic.twitter.com/54SZnv3Lvc — ELLY MAYE BLANCO➕➕➕ (@Ellysa_Maye) November 9, 2013 Source: 10 of 13 11. We wonder how Paris Hilton felt about Matt Lauer walking a day in her stilettos. Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. Ashanti's costume gives super DIY vibes. Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. Anne Hathaway as an Egyptian goddess is not a total fail. It just doesn't translate well. Source:Getty 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever

LOCAL NEWS: Trick-Or-Treat Dates And Times For Northeast Ohio 2019 was originally published on praisecleveland.com