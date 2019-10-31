Fan Celebrates Nationals World Series By Dropping F-Bomb Dissing Donald Trump

watch out now pic.twitter.com/mKT6exsct1 — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) October 31, 2019

The District was and still is buzzing after the Washington Nationals thrilling game 7 victory versus the Houston Astros. One fan decided to let everyone know why this victory was especially important. Fox 5 in Washington, D.C. was at a local bar getting fan reaction to the victory when reporter Sue Palka gave the mic to an extremely happy fan. This fan took advantage of the moment.

The fan yelled “I think this is huge for DC! DC needed this. We got some a****** in the f******’ White House.”

See the hilarious moment above.

