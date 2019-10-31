CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Fan Celebrates Nationals World Series By Dropping F-Bomb Dissing Donald Trump

Well, it's not YG but we will take it!

The District was and still is buzzing after the Washington Nationals thrilling game 7 victory versus the Houston Astros. One fan decided to let everyone know why this victory was especially important. Fox 5 in Washington, D.C. was at a local bar getting fan reaction to the victory when reporter Sue Palka gave the mic to an extremely happy fan. This fan took advantage of the moment.

The fan yelled “I think this is huge for DC! DC needed this. We got some a****** in the f******’ White House.”

See the hilarious moment above.

RELATED: Washington Nationals Finished The Fight & Now It’s Time For The Parade This Saturday!

RELATED: Nats Take Historic Game 7, Claim First World Series 

 

Fan Celebrates Nationals World Series By Dropping F-Bomb Dissing Donald Trump  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Halloween Appropriation: Is Our Diction More Damaging Than…
 3 hours ago
10.31.19
Sam Sylk The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK
Sam Sylk Show Reality Hour: I’m Not The…
 3 hours ago
10.31.19
Kevin Hart’s Official Opening of The HartBeat Studios
Kevin Hart Shares His Journey To Recovery [VIDEO]
 3 hours ago
10.31.19
Is The Harriet Movie Worth The Watch?
 7 hours ago
10.31.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close