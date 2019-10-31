LOCAL NEWS: CLE Police Officer Arrested and Charged with Rape

A Cleveland-area police officer was arrested on Thursday for sexually assaulting a woman in his own house, and even appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court before posting bail.

Matthew Piter, 26, a Patrol Officer for the Cleveland Division of Police, was able to leave after posting “10% of a $20,000 bond.”

According to the arresting complaint, Piter was at his home in Cleveland on Oct. 24 when he pushed the victim (a 29-year-old woman) up against the wall with both hands around her neck before sexually assaulting her. This was all allegedly done “under verbal and physical protest” from the victim.

Piter, who been on the force for three years, has been suspended without pay while waiting for the case to play out.

