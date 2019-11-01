CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Would You Buy Your Own Wedding Ring? Nicki Minaj #RingGate [VIDEO]

H&M Studio : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

Here’s a million dollar question, if you made more money than your fiance’ would you buy your own wedding ring?  And if so, how much would you shell out for it?

Nicki Minaj flew low under the radar and married her childhood sweetheart, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, October 21, 2019.  According to reports her pastor was flown in and Mr. Petty plopped a $1 million dollar ring on Mrs. Petty finger, that he had costumed made  and hand delivered to them from New York to LA.

But the million dollar question on everyone’s mind on social media has been:  What does Kenneth Petty do to be able to afford a $1.1 million dollar ring?  (according to reports he doesn’t have a net worth, and a pretty hard rap sheet.)  And did Nicki buy her own ring?

Could it be you?

Take a look a Sam Sylk’s take on #RingGate below:  #SamSylkShow

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Allegedly Paid For Her Wedding Ring, He Needs More People
15 photos
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
Kenneth Petty , nicki minaj , Sam Sylk , Sam Sylk Show , Wedding ring , zoo

Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Does My Husband Need…
 1 hour ago
11.01.19
The Meadows Music And Arts Festival - Day 3
Would You Buy Your Own Wedding Ring? Nicki…
 2 hours ago
11.01.19
5 Korean Beauty Tips You Should Add To…
 8 hours ago
11.01.19
Watch: Young Dolph “Tric or Treat,” Machine Gun…
 21 hours ago
11.01.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close