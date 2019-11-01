Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Does My Husband Need To Know All My Ex’s?

If all your ex’s live in Texas, does the man you married in Ohio need to know who each and everyone of them are in full detail including what you did with them?

A woman reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box. to get his advice on what is the rules of introduction of an ex, plus how many dates constitute someone being your ex.

Take a look below to see what Dr. Sam Sylk the Relationship-ologist had to say about her letter below.

Dear Sam

Me and my husband ran into a guy I went out with a couple times at a party. When I say a couple I mean 2 dates and yes I did sleep with him once but that was it and it was a long time ago. The guy was drunk comes up to us and introduces himself to my husband and tells him that I used to be his girlfriend. When we got to the car my husband wanted to know why I had never told him about this guy, when I said we were never a couple for real he got mad because he said I should have corrected the guy right away, he wanted to know if I slept with the guy I said no. Should I have told my husband the truth and was it really that big of a deal that I didn’t correct the guy?

