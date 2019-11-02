Lori ‘Aunt Becky’ Loughlin and Her Husband Once Again Pleads Not Guilty in College Admissions Scandal Case

It appears that the actress known as “Aunt Becky” on ‘Full House’ is willing to fight the college admissions scandal charges head on, despite the possibility of facing decades in prison.

Lori Loughlin, along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli, has decided to enter a not guilty plea to an additional charge in connection to what is known as “Operation Varsity Blues” as reported by CNN.

The couple were among 11 parents charged in an indictment handed down by a grand jury in Boston last week, which alleges that they colluded with William “Rick” Singer, a Newport Beach consultant, to commit fraud and money laundering, as well as federal program bribery in order to ensure their children were accepted to USC. Previously, the couple pleaded not guilty in April to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The two reportedly paid a phony charity $500,000 a year to have their daughters admitted into college.

Loughlin and Giannulli are both looking at 50-year prison sentences.

